Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in United States Palo Alto Networks:ssa vaihtelee $243K per year Product Manager -tasolta $506K per year Distinguished Product Manager -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $348K. Katso Palo Alto Networks:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/3/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Manager
$243K
$181K
$48K
$13.4K
Staff Product Manager
$328K
$213K
$90K
$25K
Senior Staff Product Manager
$299K
$200K
$71.1K
$27.9K
Principal Product Manager
$386K
$235K
$103K
$47.7K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Palo Alto Networks-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
