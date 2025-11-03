Yritysluettelo
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Tuotepäällikkö Palkat

Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in United States Palo Alto Networks:ssa vaihtelee $243K per year Product Manager -tasolta $506K per year Distinguished Product Manager -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $348K. Katso Palo Alto Networks:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/3/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Manager
$243K
$181K
$48K
$13.4K
Staff Product Manager
$328K
$213K
$90K
$25K
Senior Staff Product Manager
$299K
$200K
$71.1K
$27.9K
Principal Product Manager
$386K
$235K
$103K
$47.7K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Palo Alto Networks-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Palo Alto Networks-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (25.00% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotepäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Palo Alto Networks in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $537,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Palo Alto Networks Tuotepäällikkö roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $353,750.

