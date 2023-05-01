Yritysluettelo
Orbital Energy Group
Parhaat oivallukset
    • Tietoa

    Orbital Energy Group provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the US and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities, and offers emergency restoration services. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries, enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries, and telecommunication services. It provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction.

    orbitalenergygroup.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1984
    Perustamisvuosi
    1,329
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $100M-$250M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Muut resurssit