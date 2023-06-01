Yrityshakemisto
Omega Therapeutics
Parhaat oivallukset
    Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that uses epigenetics to control gene expression and correct the root cause of diseases. Its platform includes modular and programmable mRNA medicines and Omega Epigenomic Controllers that target specific epigenomic loci within genomic domains. The company is developing a pipeline of candidates to treat oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. Omega Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    omegatherapeutics.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2017
    Perustamisvuosi
    79
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $1M-$10M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

