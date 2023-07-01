Yritysluettelo
    npm, Inc. is a company that provides open source software and a web registry for software developers worldwide. They offer packages of code for download, with over 800,000 packages being downloaded more than 7 billion times per week. Their paid products and services help teams and companies organize, share, and secure code, integrate with testing and deployment tools, and promote code reuse in the enterprise. They have over 150,000 companies, including BBC, Coinbase, eBay, Electronic Arts, Nvidia, and Slack, relying on their services.

    npmjs.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2014
    Perustamisvuosi
    31
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $1M-$10M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

