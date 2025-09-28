Yritysluettelo
Nielsen
Nielsen Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in India Nielsen:ssa vaihtelee ₹1.72M per year Software Engineer -tasolta ₹6.7M per year Principal Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in India on yhteensä ₹2.27M. Katso Nielsen:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
₹13.95M

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Nielsen?

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Nielsen in India on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₹6,700,199. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Nielsen Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in India ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₹2,270,310.

