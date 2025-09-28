Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States NICE:ssa vaihtelee $92.3K per year Software Engineer -tasolta $218K per year Lead Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $128K. Katso NICE:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
