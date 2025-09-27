Yritysluettelo
Next Matter
Next Matter Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö Palkat

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in Ireland Next Matter:ssa on yhteensä €122K per year. Katso Next Matter:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/27/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Next Matter
Engineering Manager
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Yhteensä vuodessa
€122K
Taso
hidden
Peruspalkka
€122K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2-4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
11+ Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Next Matter?

€142K

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Osallistu

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Next Matter in Ireland on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus €148,617. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Next Matter Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille in Ireland ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on €121,538.

