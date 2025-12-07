Yritysluettelo
Neo4j
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Neo4j Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United Kingdom Neo4j:ssa on yhteensä £101K per year. Katso Neo4j:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/7/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Neo4j
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Yhteensä vuodessa
$135K
Taso
Senior
Peruspalkka
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
5 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Neo4j?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Neo4j in United Kingdom on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus £108,298. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Neo4j Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United Kingdom ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on £89,943.

Muut resurssit

