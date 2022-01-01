Yritysluettelo
NCR
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi

NCR Palkat

NCR:n palkka vaihtelee $15,650 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Information Technologist (IT) -tehtävässä in India alemman pään mukaan $284,220 Liikkeenjohdon konsultti -tehtävässä in United States ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä NCR. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/11/2025

$160K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

Tuotesuunnittelija
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

UX-suunnittelija

Projektipäällikkö
Median $113K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Data-asiantuntija
Median $115K
Kirjanpitäjä
$128K
Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
$74.6K
Asiakaspalvelu
$24.1K
Data-analyytikko
$75.2K
Talousanalyytikko
$91.5K
Laitteistoinsinööri
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Liikkeenjohdon konsultti
$284K
Markkinointi
$59.7K
Koneinsinööri
$49.2K
Tuotesuunnittelupäällikkö
$119K
Tuotepäällikkö
$16.8K
Myynti
$59.7K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
$71K
Ratkaisuarkkitehti
$96.3K
Puuttuuko nimikkeesi?

Etsi kaikki palkat meidän palkkatietosivulta tai lisää palkkatietosi auttaaksesi avaamaan sivun.


UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä NCR on Liikkeenjohdon konsultti at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $284,220. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä NCR ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $93,676.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle NCR ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • ISG
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit