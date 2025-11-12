Yritysluettelo
National University of Singapore
National University of Singapore Tutkija Palkat

Tutkija mediaanikorvaus in Singapore National University of Singapore:ssa on yhteensä SGD 96.1K per year. Katso National University of Singapore:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/12/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
National University of Singapore
Research Scientist
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Yhteensä vuodessa
SGD 96.1K
Taso
L5
Peruspalkka
SGD 96.1K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Vuotta yrityksessä
0 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
2 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä National University of Singapore?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Osallistu

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tutkija roolille yrityksessä National University of Singapore in Singapore on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus SGD 128,249. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä National University of Singapore Tutkija roolille in Singapore ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on SGD 96,073.

