Yritysluettelo
Multi-Specialty HealthCare
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä Multi-Specialty HealthCare, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    Multi-Specialty HealthCare (MSHC) is a healthcare provider in the Mid-Atlantic area that offers a wide range of professional services to patients. They combine traditional medicine with complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and provide office-based, diagnostic, and surgical services for personal injury and workers' compensation cases. Their team of healthcare professionals includes orthopaedic surgeons, general surgeons, physiatrists, internal medicine physicians, chiropractors, and physiotherapists.

    multi-specialty.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1997
    Perustamisvuosi
    351
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $50M-$100M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle Multi-Specialty HealthCare ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • Amazon
    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit