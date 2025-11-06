Yritysluettelo
Montefiore Health System
Montefiore Health System Datatieteilijä Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Datatieteilijä mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area Montefiore Health System:ssa on yhteensä $120K per year. Katso Montefiore Health System:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Montefiore Health System
Data Scientist
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$120K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
7 Vuotta
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä Montefiore Health System in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $125,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Montefiore Health System Datatieteilijä roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $115,000.

