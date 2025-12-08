Yritysluettelo
Laitteistoinsinööri mediaanikorvaus in India Mirafra Technologies:ssa on yhteensä ₹1.47M per year. Katso Mirafra Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/8/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Mirafra Technologies
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Yhteensä vuodessa
$16.7K
Taso
Senior
Peruspalkka
$16.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
3 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Mirafra Technologies?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Laitteistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Mirafra Technologies in India on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₹2,259,827. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Mirafra Technologies Laitteistoinsinööri roolille in India ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₹1,471,494.

Muut resurssit

