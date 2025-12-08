Yritysluettelo
Milliman
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Datatieteilijä

  • Kaikki Datatieteilijä -palkat

Milliman Datatieteilijä Palkat

Datatieteilijä mediaanikorvaus in United States Milliman:ssa on yhteensä $109K per year. Katso Milliman:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/8/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Milliman
Data Scientist
San Francisco, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$109K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$89K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
2 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Milliman?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Datatieteilijä tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Terveysinformatiikka

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Datatieteilijä roolille yrityksessä Milliman in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $190,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Milliman Datatieteilijä roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $97,400.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Milliman ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Beekeeper
  • Bain
  • LEK
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Liberty Mutual
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/milliman/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.