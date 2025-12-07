Yritysluettelo
Meituan
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Tuotepäällikkö

  • Kaikki Tuotepäällikkö -palkat

Meituan Tuotepäällikkö Palkat

Tuotepäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in China Meituan:ssa on yhteensä CN¥495K per year. Katso Meituan:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/7/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Meituan
Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
Yhteensä vuodessa
$69.4K
Taso
L7
Peruspalkka
$48.3K
Stock (/yr)
$6.9K
Bonus
$14.1K
Vuotta yrityksessä
4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
4 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Meituan?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Tuotepäällikkö tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotepäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Meituan in China on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CN¥1,508,606. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Meituan Tuotepäällikkö roolille in China ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CN¥521,451.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Meituan ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Amadeus
  • Checkfront
  • Alpaca
  • Click Travel
  • EAB
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/meituan/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.