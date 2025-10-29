Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States McKinsey:ssa vaihtelee $131K per year Junior Engineer -tasolta $293K per year Principal Architect I -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $185K. Katso McKinsey:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/29/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Junior Engineer
$131K
$110K
$0
$21.3K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$125K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Software Engineer II
$173K
$153K
$714
$19.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$187K
$0
$16.7K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
