Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in United States McKinsey:ssa vaihtelee $205K per year Product Manager -tasolta $238K per year Principal -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $217K. Katso McKinsey:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/29/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
