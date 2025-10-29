Yritysluettelo
McKinsey
McKinsey Tuotepäällikkö Palkat

Tuotepäällikkö korvaus in United States McKinsey:ssa vaihtelee $205K per year Product Manager -tasolta $238K per year Principal -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $217K. Katso McKinsey:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/29/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Näytä 4 Lisää tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä McKinsey?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tuotepäällikkö roolille yrityksessä McKinsey in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $285,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä McKinsey Tuotepäällikkö roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $216,400.

