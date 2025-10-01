Yritysluettelo
Luxoft
Luxoft Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa Sofia City Province

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Sofia City Province Luxoft:ssa vaihtelee BGN 105K per year L3 -tasolta BGN 114K per year L4 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Sofia City Province on yhteensä BGN 101K. Katso Luxoft:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/1/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Lähtötaso)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Harjoittelupalkat

Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Luxoft?

UKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ohjelmistoinsinööri at Luxoft in Sofia City Province sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 117,946. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luxoft for the Ohjelmistoinsinööri role in Sofia City Province is BGN 100,744.

Muut resurssit