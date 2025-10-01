Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Sofia City Province Luxoft:ssa vaihtelee BGN 105K per year L3 -tasolta BGN 114K per year L4 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Sofia City Province on yhteensä BGN 101K. Katso Luxoft:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/1/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
