Lutron Electronics Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa Philadelphia Area

Ohjelmistoinsinööri mediaanikorvaus in Philadelphia Area Lutron Electronics:ssa on yhteensä $108K per year. Katso Lutron Electronics:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/1/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Lutron Electronics
Software Engineer
Philadelphia, PA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$108K
Taso
L2
Peruspalkka
$103K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
2 Vuotta
UKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ohjelmistoinsinööri at Lutron Electronics in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $119,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lutron Electronics for the Ohjelmistoinsinööri role in Philadelphia Area is $97,000.

