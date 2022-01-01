Yritysluettelo
Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Palkat

Lutron Electronics:n palkka vaihtelee $59,292 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Myynti -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $130,650 Tuotesuunnittelija -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Lutron Electronics. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ohjelmistoinsinööri
Median $107K

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
$117K
Data-asiantuntija
$116K

Sähköinsinööri
$91.8K
Laitteistoinsinööri
$97.7K
Markkinointi
$59.7K
Koneinsinööri
$112K
Tuotesuunnittelija
$131K
Myynti
$59.3K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Lutron Electronics on Tuotesuunnittelija at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $130,650. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Lutron Electronics ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $106,500.

