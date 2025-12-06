Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Logitech:ssa vaihtelee $107K per year I1 -tasolta $277K per year I5 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $245K. Katso Logitech:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
I1
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Logitech-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (25.00% vuosittain)
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/logitech/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.