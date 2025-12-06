Yritysluettelo
Logitech
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Logitech Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Logitech:ssa vaihtelee $107K per year I1 -tasolta $277K per year I5 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $245K. Katso Logitech:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
I1
(Lähtötaso)
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Näytä 3 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Logitech-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (25.00% vuosittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Logitech in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $300,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Logitech Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $192,090.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Logitech ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Fitbit
  • Electronic Arts
  • T-Mobile
  • GoPro
  • Sonos
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/logitech/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.