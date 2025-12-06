Koneinsinööri korvaus in Taiwan Logitech:ssa vaihtelee NT$1.68M per year I3 -tasolta NT$2.48M per year I4 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Taiwan on yhteensä NT$1.74M. Katso Logitech:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Logitech-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (25.00% vuosittain)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/logitech/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.