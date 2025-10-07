Cloud Security Architect korvaus in United States Leidos:ssa vaihtelee $74K per year T1 -tasolta $177K per year T5 -tasolle. Katso Leidos:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
T1
$74K
$73.3K
$333
$333
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
