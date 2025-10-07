Yritysluettelo
Leidos
Leidos Cloud Security Architect Palkat

Cloud Security Architect korvaus in United States Leidos:ssa vaihtelee $74K per year T1 -tasolta $177K per year T5 -tasolle.

Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
T1
$74K
$73.3K
$333
$333
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Osallistu
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Leidos?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Cloud Security Architect roolille yrityksessä Leidos in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $205,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Leidos Cloud Security Architect roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $118,000.

