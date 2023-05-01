Yritysluettelo
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a US government contractor that operates through two segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The former offers electronic products, space and satellite communications, training, cybersecurity, and defense and rocket support services, while the latter provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne systems. The company serves national security-related agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and international government agencies, among others. Kratos was founded in 1994 and is based in San Diego, California.

    http://www.kratosdefense.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1994
    Perustamisvuosi
    3,300
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $500M-$1B
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

