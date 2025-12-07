Yritysluettelo
Kentico
Kentico Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Czech Republic Kentico:ssa on yhteensä CZK 1.74M per year. Katso Kentico:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/7/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Kentico
Software Engineer
Brno, JM, Czech Republic
Yhteensä vuodessa
$81.9K
Taso
L5
Peruspalkka
$81.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
9 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
12 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Kentico?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Kentico in Czech Republic on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CZK 1,751,151. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Kentico Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Czech Republic ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CZK 1,741,439.

Muut resurssit

