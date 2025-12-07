Yritysluettelo
Kensho Technologies
Kensho Technologies Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United States Kensho Technologies:ssa on yhteensä $241K per year. Katso Kensho Technologies:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/7/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Kensho Technologies
Senior Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$241K
Taso
1
Peruspalkka
$176K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$25K
Vuotta yrityksessä
0 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
8 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Kensho Technologies?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Kensho Technologies in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $370,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Kensho Technologies Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $225,000.

