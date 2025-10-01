Yritysluettelo
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in New York City Area Johnson & Johnson:ssa vaihtelee $81.6K per year 23 -tasolta $116K per year 24 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $95K. Katso Johnson & Johnson:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/1/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
23
Software Engineer(Lähtötaso)
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
Senior Software Engineer
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $122,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Johnson & Johnson Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $90,000.

