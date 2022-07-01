Yritysluettelo
JatApp
    JatApp is a full-cycle custom software development company that provides a full range of services in software development, mobile app development, web development, and staffing your project with a dedicated development team.Our team unites professional engineers, designers, support service and managers, who know how to create innovative software solutions, taking responsibility for the entire Software Development Life Cycle from concept to launch and support.Key services JatApp offers:- Dedicated development teams- Application development- Mobile App development- Web development- Enterprise software development- QA & Software Testing- UI/UX design- IT consulting and business analysis.

    http://jatapp.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2009
    Perustamisvuosi
    90
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

