Yritysluettelo
iQIYI
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

iQIYI Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in China iQIYI:ssa on yhteensä CN¥398K per year. Katso iQIYI:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
iQIYI
Software Engineer
Beijing, BJ, China
Yhteensä vuodessa
$55.9K
Taso
7
Peruspalkka
$50.3K
Stock (/yr)
$5.6K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
5 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä iQIYI?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä iQIYI in China on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CN¥690,079. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä iQIYI Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in China ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CN¥324,460.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle iQIYI ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Flipkart
  • Coinbase
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/iqiyi/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.