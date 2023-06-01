Yrityshakemisto
Invixium
    Invixium is a global provider of touchless biometric solutions that use face recognition and temperature detection for access control, workforce management, and visitor screening. Their hardware and software solution provides analytics for increased safety, health, security, and productivity. They focus on touchless biometric solutions that ensure the safety and security of the enterprise and employees' peace of mind. Their software platform, IXM WEB, provides a comprehensive summary and health of the biometric system. Invixium's solutions have been deployed by major enterprises and industries in over 60 countries.

    invixium.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2012
    Perustamisvuosi
    126
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

