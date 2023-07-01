Yrityshakemisto
Invento Robotics
    This company creates robots for seniors with cognitive issues, offering safety and companionship services. The robots act as avatars for remote nurses, reducing mental care costs by up to 90% and helping seniors age in place. The platform also allows third-party age tech services to enhance seniors' quality of life. Features include fall detection, companionship tools, physiotherapy, medicine reminders, personalized content, games, and connections with loved ones. They also build service robots for banks, malls, and events. Their flagship product, Mitra, has offline speech recognition, face recognition, and indoor navigation abilities.

    https://invento.health
    Verkkosivusto
    2016
    Perustamisvuosi
    31
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $1M-$10M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

