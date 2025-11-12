Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä korvaus in San Francisco Bay Area Intuit:ssa vaihtelee $146K per year Software Engineer 1 -tasolta $469K per year Architect -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in San Francisco Bay Area on yhteensä $279K. Katso Intuit:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/12/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$146K
$118K
$16.4K
$11.8K
Software Engineer 2
$203K
$152K
$38.8K
$11.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$256K
$180K
$59.6K
$16.5K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$210K
$82.9K
$36.9K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Intuit-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)