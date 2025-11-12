Yritysluettelo
Intuit Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä Palkat sijainnissa New York City Area

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä korvaus in New York City Area Intuit:ssa vaihtelee $160K per year Software Engineer 1 -tasolta $338K per year Staff Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in New York City Area on yhteensä $206K. Katso Intuit:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/12/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Lähtötaso)
$160K
$133K
$16K
$11.5K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$157K
$23.7K
$18.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$276K
$196K
$51K
$28.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$338K
$219K
$87.9K
$31.5K
Näytä 4 Lisää tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Intuit-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä roolille yrityksessä Intuit in New York City Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $405,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Intuit Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä roolille in New York City Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $206,750.

