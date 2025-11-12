Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä korvaus in Greater San Diego Area Intuit:ssa vaihtelee $125K per year Software Engineer 1 -tasolta $329K per year Staff Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater San Diego Area on yhteensä $254K. Katso Intuit:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/12/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$125K
$108K
$12.5K
$5K
Software Engineer 2
$176K
$137K
$26.6K
$12.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$257K
$175K
$63.1K
$19.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$329K
$208K
$90.2K
$30.9K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Intuit-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)