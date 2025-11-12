Yritysluettelo
Intuit
  Greater San Diego Area

Intuit Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä Palkat sijainnissa Greater San Diego Area

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä korvaus in Greater San Diego Area Intuit:ssa vaihtelee $125K per year Software Engineer 1 -tasolta $329K per year Staff Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater San Diego Area on yhteensä $254K. Katso Intuit:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/12/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Lähtötaso)
$125K
$108K
$12.5K
$5K
Software Engineer 2
$176K
$137K
$26.6K
$12.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$257K
$175K
$63.1K
$19.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$329K
$208K
$90.2K
$30.9K
Näytä 4 Lisää tasoja
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Intuit-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä roolille yrityksessä Intuit in Greater San Diego Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $387,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Intuit Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä roolille in Greater San Diego Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $247,600.

