UX-suunnittelija korvaus in Greater San Diego Area Intuit:ssa vaihtelee $239K per year Senior Product Designer -tasolta $490K per year Principal Product Designer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater San Diego Area on yhteensä $235K. Katso Intuit:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/12/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$239K
$170K
$54.1K
$14.8K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Intuit-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)