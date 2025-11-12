UX-suunnittelija korvaus in Greater Bengaluru Intuit:ssa vaihtelee ₹4.04M per year Product Designer 2 -tasolta ₹6.69M per year Senior Product Designer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Bengaluru on yhteensä ₹3.86M. Katso Intuit:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/12/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer 2
₹4.04M
₹2.78M
₹1M
₹254K
Senior Product Designer
₹6.69M
₹4.62M
₹1.46M
₹602K
Staff Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Intuit-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)