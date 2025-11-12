Yritysluettelo
Intuit
Intuit UX-suunnittelija Palkat

UX-suunnittelija korvaus in United States Intuit:ssa vaihtelee $128K per year Product Designer 1 -tasolta $384K per year Principal Product Designer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $235K.

Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$134K
$126K
$4K
$4.1K
Senior Product Designer
$264K
$172K
$74.4K
$18.1K
Staff Product Designer
$297K
$194K
$68K
$35.5K
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Intuit-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus UX-suunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Intuit in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $414,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Intuit UX-suunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $247,250.

