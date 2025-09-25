Yritysluettelo
Intact Financial Corporation
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Aktuaari

  • Kaikki Aktuaari -palkat

Intact Financial Corporation Aktuaari Palkat

Aktuaari mediaanikorvaus in Canada Intact Financial Corporation:ssa on yhteensä CA$140K per year. Katso Intact Financial Corporation:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/25/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Actuary
Montreal, QC, Canada
Yhteensä vuodessa
CA$140K
Taso
Consultant
Peruspalkka
CA$119K
Stock (/yr)
CA$6K
Bonus
CA$15.1K
Vuotta yrityksessä
0 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
6 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Osallistu

Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Aktuaari tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Aktuaari roolille yrityksessä Intact Financial Corporation in Canada on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CA$175,179. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Intact Financial Corporation Aktuaari roolille in Canada ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CA$139,135.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Intact Financial Corporation ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Square
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit