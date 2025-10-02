Yritysluettelo
Infor
Infor Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa United States

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States Infor:ssa vaihtelee $78.9K per year Associate Software Engineer -tasolta $123K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $84K.

Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Lähtötaso)
$78.9K
$78.9K
$0
$0
Software Engineer
$96.4K
$96.4K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
Team Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Infor?

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Infor in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $123,476. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Infor Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $84,000.

