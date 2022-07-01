Yritysluettelo
Infina
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
Parhaat oivallukset
  • Jaa jotain ainutlaatuista yrityksestä Infina, joka voisi olla hyödyllistä muille (esim. haastatteluvinkkejä, tiimien valintaa, ainutlaatuista kulttuuria, jne).
    • Tietoa

    Our business philosophy is simple and based on the idea that American people win if government works better. We want better, more efficient government. As a company, when we provide solutions and innovative answers to complex problems and processes, we actively enable and empower our government to work for all citizens.Infina is committed to this philosophy of providing business solutions for government. If, as a company, we are successful in providing business services that empower better government then our corporate value will continue to grow and our team partners will share in our success.Infina is a SBA recognized woman-owned, small business.

    http://www.infina.net
    Verkkosivusto
    1992
    Perustamisvuosi
    150
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

    Tilaa vahvistetut tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

    Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

    Esitellyt työpaikat

      Yritykselle Infina ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

    Liittyvät yritykset

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

    Muut resurssit