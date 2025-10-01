Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö korvaus in Greater Seattle Area Indeed:ssa vaihtelee $351K per year TDM3 -tasolta $497K per year TDM4 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Seattle Area on yhteensä $397K. Katso Indeed:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/1/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
TDM3
$351K
$246K
$84.7K
$20.8K
TDM4
$497K
$287K
$177K
$32.2K
TDM5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.4%
V 3
Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (8.32% neljännesvuosittain)
33.4% ansaitsee 3rd-V (8.35% neljännesvuosittain)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.