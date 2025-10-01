Yritysluettelo
Indeed
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistoinsinööri -palkat

  • Greater Tokyo Area

Indeed Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat sijainnissa Greater Tokyo Area

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Greater Tokyo Area Indeed:ssa vaihtelee ¥12.34M per year L1 -tasolta ¥37.51M per year L3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Tokyo Area on yhteensä ¥25.35M. Katso Indeed:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/1/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L0
(Lähtötaso)
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L1
Software Engineer I
¥12.34M
¥10.78M
¥1.37M
¥190K
L2
Software Engineer II
¥19.49M
¥12.86M
¥5.28M
¥1.35M
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
¥30.5M
¥16.74M
¥11.3M
¥2.46M
Näytä 4 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

¥23.75M

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.4%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (8.32% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 33.4% ansaitsee 3rd-V (8.35% neljännesvuosittain)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistoinsinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

Laadunvarmistus (QA) -ohjelmistoinsinööri

Data-insinööri

Tuotanto-ohjelmistoinsinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Indeed in Greater Tokyo Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ¥41,017,747. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Indeed Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in Greater Tokyo Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ¥23,976,276.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Indeed ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit