Indeed Markkinointi Palkat sijainnissa Greater Austin Area

Markkinointi korvaus in Greater Austin Area Indeed:ssa on yhteensä $145K per year L4 -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Austin Area on yhteensä $176K. Katso Indeed:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/1/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.4%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (8.32% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 33.4% ansaitsee 3rd-V (8.35% neljännesvuosittain)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



UKK

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Markkinointi en Indeed in Greater Austin Area tiene una compensación total anual de $319,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Indeed para el puesto de Markkinointi in Greater Austin Area es $175,000.

Muut resurssit