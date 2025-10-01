Osaketyyppi

RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

25 % ansaitsee 1st - V ( 25.00 % vuosittain )

25 % ansaitsee 2nd - V ( 6.25 % neljännesvuosittain )

25 % ansaitsee 3rd - V ( 6.25 % neljännesvuosittain )

25 % ansaitsee 4th - V ( 6.25 % neljännesvuosittain )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.