  • Palkat
  • Data-analyytikko

  • Kaikki Data-analyytikko -palkat

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Data-analyytikko Palkat sijainnissa Greater Austin Area

Data-analyytikko korvaus in Greater Austin Area Indeed:ssa on yhteensä $141K per year L2 -tasolla. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Austin Area on yhteensä $100K. Katso Indeed:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/1/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$141K
$109K
$19K
$12.8K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Näytä 1 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

$160K

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.4%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (8.32% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 33.4% ansaitsee 3rd-V (8.35% neljännesvuosittain)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Data-analyytikko roolille yrityksessä Indeed in Greater Austin Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $158,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Indeed Data-analyytikko roolille in Greater Austin Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $106,000.

