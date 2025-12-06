Yritysluettelo
ImmoScout24
ImmoScout24 Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö Palkat

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in Germany ImmoScout24:ssa on yhteensä €111K per year. Katso ImmoScout24:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
ImmoScout24
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Yhteensä vuodessa
$128K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$6.8K
Bonus
$10.2K
Vuotta yrityksessä
7 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
18 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä ImmoScout24?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille yrityksessä ImmoScout24 in Germany on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus €121,739. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä ImmoScout24 Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille in Germany ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on €104,904.

