IMC Laitteistoinsinööri Palkat

Laitteistoinsinööri korvaus in United States IMC:ssa vaihtelee $243K per year L1 -tasolta $335K per year L3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $245K. Katso IMC:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä IMC?

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

FPGA-insinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Laitteistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä IMC in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $650,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä IMC Laitteistoinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $245,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.