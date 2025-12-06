Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö korvaus in United States Illumina:ssa vaihtelee $178K per year P3 -tasolta $195K per year P6 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $170K. Katso Illumina:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$178K
$144K
$25K
$9K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Illumina-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (25.00% vuosittain)
