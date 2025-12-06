Yritysluettelo
Illumina
Illumina Koneinsinööri Palkat

Koneinsinööri korvaus in United States Illumina:ssa vaihtelee $86.4K per year P1 -tasolta $248K per year P5 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $141K. Katso Illumina:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
P1
Entry Mechanical Engineer
$86.4K
$76.3K
$8.8K
$1.3K
P2
Intermediate Mechanical Engineer
$142K
$115K
$24K
$3K
P3
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$127K
$114K
$9.6K
$4K
P4
Staff Mechanical Engineer
$199K
$145K
$42.5K
$11.5K
Näytä 4 Lisää tasoja
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Illumina-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (25.00% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Koneinsinööri roolille yrityksessä Illumina in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $247,667. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Illumina Koneinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $148,000.

