Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States IHS Markit:ssa vaihtelee $99.2K per year Software Engineer -tasolta $136K per year Senior Software Engineer -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $135K. Katso IHS Markit:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/6/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
